Syrian suicide attack hits Idlib council linked to former Nusra Front

29 January 2019 - 12:38 By Reuters
Founder of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdel Rahman.
Image: LEON NEAL / AFP

A suicide bomb attack targeted the headquarters of a council that governs the insurgent-held Idlib region of northwestern Syria on Tuesday, killing a number of people, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The attack in Idlib city was carried out by a woman, the Observatory said. It targeted the headquarters of the National Salvation Government, which is linked to the jihadist Tahrir al-Sham group that controls the area.

Observatory Director Rami Abdulrahman told Reuters the blast had caused fatalities but did not say how many. Tahrir al-Sham was formerly known as the Nusra Front, which was al Qaeda's Syrian wing until ties were severed in 2016. 

