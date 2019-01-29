US charges China's Huawei over alleged Iran sanctions violations

News of the charges against Huawei and Meng marks a serious blow to the company's global ambitions. It has been battling against piling security concerns as Western governments including Australia and New Zealand followed the U.S. lead in restricting its market access over the past year.

Huawei is the world's leading provider of 5G technology. It has said it has won 30 5G contracts globally - more than any of its competitors - including 18 in Europe, three in Asia-Pacific and nine in the Middle East.

It is unclear how the U.S. charges would impact Huawei's business. Chinese peer ZTE Corp , which was similarly charged, was slapped with a devastating supply chain ban last year that prevented it from buying essential components from U.S. companies.

ZTE only resumed normal business after paying up to $1.4 billion in fines and replacing its entire board, on top of a near $900 million penalty paid in 2017.

CHINA TENSIONS

President Donald Trump said in December he could intervene in Meng's case if it would serve national security interests or help close a trade deal with China.

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said the alleged criminal activity at Huawei "goes back at least 10 years and goes all the way to the top of the company. The charges against Meng and Huawei cite stories from Reuters in 2012 and 2013 that said Huawei's Skycom unit had sought to sell goods to Iran in violation of US law.

The indictment noted that the denials from Huawei in the stories were relied upon by financial institutions "in determining whether to continue their banking relationships with Huawei and its subsidiaries."

Also according to the indictment, in July 2007, the FBI interviewed Huawei founder Ren and US authorities said he falsely told them Huawei did not violate US export laws.

In August 2013, Meng met with an executive from one bank, which is not identified in the indictment. Sources said the bank is HSBC Holdings PLC, which paid $1.92 billion in 2012 for violating US anti-money-laundering and sanctions laws.

During the meeting, Meng used a PowerPoint presentation that misrepresented Huawei operations in Iran and ownership and control of Skycom, according to the indictment.

If the banks knew about Huawei's violations of Iranian sanctions, they would have "reevaluated their banking relationships with Huawei," which included US dollar and euro clearing.

The Justice Department has confirmed that HSBC is not under investigation in this case, HSBC said in a statement last month.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the Huawei cases, which were filed in New York and Washington state, "expose Huawei's brazen and persistent actions to exploit American companies and financial institutions, and to threaten the free and fair global marketplace."

He also said he is concerned about Huawei devices in US telecommunications networks. "That kind of access could give a foreign government the capacity to maliciously modify or steal information, conduct undetected espionage, or exert pressure or control."