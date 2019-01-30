World

WATCH | London woman shouts at Brazilians 'speak English when you walk these streets'

30 January 2019 - 13:57 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The incident has sparked an outcry in the UK.
Image: AFP Relaxnews

A video of an altercation between a woman in London and a group of Brazilians has gone viral, after the woman asked the group to speak English.

Sky News published the video which shows woman walking her dog before turning around to shout at the small group of Brazilians, telling them to "Speak English when walking these streets".

According to Circa, the video was taken by Natalia Rossini, who is one of the Brazilians. 

The woman continues to yell at the group, "You're walking behind me, talking a foreign language. You're walking behind me speaking in your native language. You're in London. When I'm in Brazil, I speak Brazilian." 

The woman filming responds, "You're shouting at us because we are talking Portuguese? You're crazy."

Watch the clip below:

