World

Trump says unlikely to include 'Dreamers' in border negotiations

31 January 2019 - 08:19 By Reuters
People participate in a protest in defense of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or DACA in New York, NY, U.S., September 9, 2017.
People participate in a protest in defense of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or DACA in New York, NY, U.S., September 9, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday it was highly unlikely he would be willing to include the status of "Dreamer" immigrants in current negotiations over government funding and border security, the Daily Caller said.

Trump made the remark in an interview with the news outlet in which he also said he "could see myself doing something" for young immigrants who are currently protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, but he first wanted to see what the Supreme Court has to say on the issue. 

READ MORE

Trump administration pressures judges to speed deportations

US immigration judges say they are under increasing pressure from President Donald Trump's administration to speed up immigrant deportations -- or ...
News
5 months ago

Texas investigates migrant child's death after US detention

Texas officials are investigating the reported death of a migrant child who had been held recently at a US detention center under allegedly ...
News
5 months ago

US judge halts mother-daughter deportation: rights group

A Washington federal judge halted the deportation of a mother and daughter Thursday -- but threatened to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in ...
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Feng shui masters say Trump secrets could be nosed out in Year of Pig World
  2. US Senator Rand Paul gets $580,000 after neighbor broke his ribs World
  3. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News
  4. US secretly ships Cold War-era plutonium to Nevada World
  5. Makate to take Vodacom back to court over 'Please Call Me' compensation offer South Africa

Latest Videos

Local celebs join the #OpenUpTheIndustry conversation
Agrizzi changes his story regarding Sunday Times comment
X