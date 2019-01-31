Youngest member of murderous Manson 'family' again recommended for parole

The California parole board recommended on Wednesday that Leslie Van Houten, the youngest of Charles Manson's murderous "family" of followers, be released early from the life prison term she is serving for her role in the cult's 1969 killing spree.

The ultimate decision on whether to grant parole to Van Houten, who was 19 at the time of the slayings and is now 69, rests with California Governor Gavin Newsom, whose predecessor, fellow Democrat Jerry Brown, twice denied the board's recommendation that she be set free.

Manson, who died in prison in 2017 at age 83, directed his mostly young and female devotees to murder seven people, including actress Sharon Tate, in August 1969 in what prosecutors said was part of a plan to incite a race war.

Although Manson, one of the 20th century's most notorious criminals, did not personally kill any of the seven victims, he was found guilty of ordering their murders.

He was also convicted later of ordering the killings of two others during that summer - music teacher Gary Hinman and stuntman Donald "Shorty" Shea.