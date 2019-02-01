Americans who thwarted train attack become French citizens

Three Americans hailed as heroes for thwarting a jihadist attack on a train between Amsterdam and Paris were officially welcomed as French citizens on Thursday in a ceremony in the US state of California.

Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone, all aged 26, "risked their lives for the values of the republic," Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens, the French consul general in San Francisco, said at the ceremony in Sacramento.

While on vacation in Europe, the trio took action on August 21, 2015 to prevent a bloodbath on the high-speed Thalys train, tackling a man who opened fire on travelers.

The gunman, identified as Moroccan national Ayoub El Khazzani, was armed with a Kalashnikov assault rifle, a pistol and a box cutter.

The attacker had seriously injured a person before the intervention of the three Americans, two of whom were in the military at the time: Skarlatos in the Oregon National Guard, and Stone in the Air Force.