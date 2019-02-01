Plane skids off runway, closing parts of Tokyo's Narita

A Japan Airlines plane from New Delhi skidded off a snow-bound runway at Narita Airport on Friday, officials told AFP, briefly closing part of Tokyo's main hub.

Spokespeople from the airport and the carrier said the 201 passengers and crew had all been escorted off the Boeing 787 jet with no serious injuries.

The accident forced the airport to close one of its two runways for an hour from 7 am, Narita spokesman Kazuhiko Morio told AFP.