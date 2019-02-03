Head of Ukraine's new orthodox church enthroned

The leader of the new independent Ukrainian orthodox church was enthroned in a ceremony in Kiev on Sunday, formalising a break with the Russian orthodox church that has enraged Moscow.

During the three-hour event in the gold-decked 11th-century Saint Sophia cathedral, Metropolitan Yepifaniy became head of the church, having been elected by bishops last year.

The 40-year-old is a critic of Moscow's religious influence in Ukraine and has helped organise humanitarian aid for Kiev's army in its struggle against Russian-backed separatist movements.

President Petro Poroshenko, who had promised an independent church ahead of this year's presidential election, attended the ceremony along with other top officials.