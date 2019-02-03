Iran warns Europe not to 'force' development of its missile range

The deputy chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards has warned Europe against "forcing" the Islamic Republic into boosting the range of its missiles by trying to halt their development.

"If the Europeans, or anyone else, want to conspire to disarm Iran of missiles, we will be forced to make a strategic leap," the guards' deputy commander Brig-Gen Hossein Salami said on state TV on Saturday.

"All that hear me today, come to terms with the new reality of Iran's missile might: there are no obstacles or technical limitations to us increasing (their) range," he added.