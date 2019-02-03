World

Iran warns Europe not to 'force' development of its missile range

03 February 2019 - 13:11 By AFP
Brig-Gen Hossein Salami, deputy commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. (File photo)
Brig-Gen Hossein Salami, deputy commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. (File photo)
Image: Atta Kenare/AFP

The deputy chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards has warned Europe against "forcing" the Islamic Republic into boosting the range of its missiles by trying to halt their development.

"If the Europeans, or anyone else, want to conspire to disarm Iran of missiles, we will be forced to make a strategic leap," the guards' deputy commander Brig-Gen Hossein Salami said on state TV on Saturday.

"All that hear me today, come to terms with the new reality of Iran's missile might: there are no obstacles or technical limitations to us increasing (their) range," he added.

Iran says it has no intention to increase range of missiles

Iran has no intention to increase the range of its missiles and will continue working on its satellite technology despite Western pressures, the ...
News
5 days ago

The Islamic Republic develops its missile technology according to a "defensive strategy" which changes according to need, he said.

Earlier Saturday, Iran announced the "successful test" of a new cruise missile with a range of more than 1,350 kilometres, coinciding with the anniversary of the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Defence minister Amir Hatami said the Hoveizeh cruise missile had successfully hit its targets, calling it the "long arm of the Islamic Republic of Iran".

Iran reined in most of its nuclear programme under a landmark 2015 deal with major powers, but has kept up development of its ballistic missile technology.

Washington withdrew from the accord in May and reimposed sanctions against Iran, citing the missile programme among its reasons.

European governments have stuck by the agreement, although some have demanded a new section to address Iran's ballistic missile programme and its intervention in regional conflicts including Yemen.

Iran has voluntarily limited the range of its missiles to 2,000 kilometres, but that is still enough to hit its arch-enemy Israel and US bases in the Middle East.

Washington and its allies have accused Tehran of pursuing enhanced missile capabilities that also threaten Europe.

Tehran denies this, insisting its missile programme is "purely defensive."

The weapon tested Saturday takes its name from a city in the southwestern province of Khuzestan that was devastated in the 1980-1988 war against Saddam Hussein's Iraq.

Salami on Saturday warned world powers "not to seek (new) negotiations or make recommendations or requests on Iran's missile power".

"Our enemies only understand the language of force," he said. "If you cannot talk to them in that language, they will use it to talk to you."

Iran's Rouhani tells critics: blame 'oath-breaker' US

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani slammed his critics on Wednesday, defending the political achievements of a landmark 2015 nuclear deal and calling ...
News
4 days ago

Iran says it's not in talks with France on missile work

Iran said on Monday it was not holding talks with France over its ballistic missile development, after Paris said it was ready to impose more ...
News
6 days ago

Resisting new technology is 'outdated' says Iran's Rouhani

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that resistance against new technologies is "outdated" as he once again criticised the judiciary's ...
News
12 days ago

Most read

  1. Head of Ukraine's new orthodox church enthroned World
  2. WATCH | What do you think of AKA's vosho skills? News
  3. Iran warns Europe not to 'force' development of its missile range World
  4. Man opens fire on 'defenceless' family at Eastern Cape home South Africa
  5. Scores left homeless after Ladysmith storm South Africa

Latest Videos

Here is what the EFF manifesto is promising South Africans
Three pupils killed as walkway collapses
X