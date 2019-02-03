World

Queen Elizabeth to be evacuated in case of Brexit unrest - report

03 February 2019 - 08:34 By Reuters
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
Image: AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris Hyde

British officials have revived Cold War emergency plans to relocate the royal family should there be riots in London if Britain suffers a disruptive departure from the European Union next month, two Sunday newspapers reported.

"These emergency evacuation plans have been in existence since the Cold War, but have now been repurposed in the event of civil disorder following a no-deal Brexit," the Sunday Times said, quoting an unnamed source from the government's Cabinet Office, which handles sensitive administrative issues.

The Mail on Sunday also said it had learnt of plans to move the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth, to safe locations away from London.

Britain's government is struggling to get parliamentary support for a Brexit transition agreement with the EU before the departure date of March 29, and the government and businesses are preparing contingency plans for a 'no-deal' Brexit.

Business groups have warned of widespread disruption if there are lengthy delays to EU imports due to new customs checks, and even possible shortages of food and medicine.

Last month an annual speech by the 92-year-old queen to a local women's group was widely interpreted in Britain as a call for politicians to reach agreement over Brexit.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, a Conservative lawmaker and keen supporter of Brexit, told the Mail on Sunday he believed the plans showed unnecessary panic by officials over a no-deal Brexit, as senior royals had remained in London during World War Two bombing.

But the Sunday Times said an ex-police officer formerly in charge of royal protection, Dai Davies, expected Queen Elizabeth would be moved out of London if there was unrest.

"If there were problems in London, clearly you would remove the royal family away from those key sites," Davies was quoted as saying. 

MORE

May wants to go back to Brussels yet again to win parliament's support

British prime minister Theresa May told her senior ministers on Tuesday that in order to win parliament's support for her Brexit deal, the agreement ...
News
4 days ago

'Think about it again,' German minister urges UK on Brexit

Germany's Europe minister Michael Roth urged Britain on Monday to think about reviewing its decision to leave the European Union.
News
12 days ago

UK's Prince Philip apologises to woman injured in car crash: report

Britain's Prince Philip has said he is "deeply sorry" about the injury suffered by a woman in a car crash he was involved in over a week ago, ...
News
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Bloody murder spree shocks New Brighton South Africa
  2. Fourth pupil dies after tragic walkway collapse at Hoërskool Driehoek South Africa
  3. R10,000 reward for information on eThekwini water tanker torching South Africa
  4. El Salvador votes for new president, with anti-corruption outsider in lead World
  5. Queen Elizabeth to be evacuated in case of Brexit unrest - report World

Latest Videos

Here is what the EFF manifesto is promising South Africans
Three pupils killed as walkway collapses
X