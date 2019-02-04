World

Death toll in Cuba tornado rises to six

04 February 2019 - 09:22 By AFP
People look on among the debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, Cuba January 28, 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Fernando Medina

The number of people killed in the powerful tornado that ripped through part of Havana last week has risen to six, authorities said Sunday.

Public Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda said in state media that "sadly, two people have died among the 13 who were in critical condition." The earlier death toll was four.

The storm which hit Havana area towns including Regla, Guanabacoa, San Miguel de Padron and 10 de octubre late January 27, has been confirmed as a F4 storm, with F5 the strongest.

Its powerful winds overturned trees and homes and cars, and several areas a number of blocks wide were all but wiped off the map. 

