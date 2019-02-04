Iraqi president says Trump did not ask for permission to "watch Iran"

Iraqi President Barham Salih said on Monday that US President Donald Trump did not ask Iraq's permission for US troops stationed there to "watch Iran."

Speaking at a forum in Baghdad, Salih was responding to a question about Trump's comments to CBS about how he would ask troops stationed in Iraq to "watch" Iran.

U.S. troops in Iraq are there as part of an agreement between the two countries with a specific mission of combating terrorism, Salih said.