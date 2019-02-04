WATCH | Woman finally gets kidney donor after eight years
A dreadful eight-year long wait for a kidney transplant has finally come to an end for 50 year old Vonchelle Knight.
A poster asking for a kidney donor had been posted at a karate studio on behalf of Knight, where one of Hayhursts's son practices.
The poster read "Our mom needs a kidney!!! My name is Vonchelle Knight, I need a "O+/-" Please call Piedmont transplant...please help us save our mom!!!"
In a video posted by CBS News, an emotional Hayhurst says she was touched by the plea and felt compelled to help.
"I just hope that if I ever needed a kidney that someone would do it for me, that someone would be willing and it really just overwhelmed me."
After a series of tests, Hayhurst was confirmed to be a match.
In December she broke the good news to Knight when the two women met for the first time.
This mother of two saw a poster for a single mother in need of a kidney. Then, she saved a total stranger's life 👼🙏https://t.co/Mhv8BYs6G4 pic.twitter.com/4QoNnVPXqm— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 31, 2019