WATCH | Woman finally gets kidney donor after eight years

04 February 2019 - 06:54 By Cebelihle Bhengu
After an almost decade long wait, 50 year old Vonchelle Knight finally gets a kidney donor.
Image: AFP Relaxnews/©Brasiliao/shutterstock.com

A dreadful eight-year long wait for a kidney transplant has finally come to an end for 50 year old Vonchelle Knight.

A poster asking for a kidney donor had been posted at a karate studio on behalf of Knight, where one of Hayhursts's son practices. 

The poster read "Our mom needs a kidney!!! My name is Vonchelle Knight, I need a "O+/-" Please call Piedmont transplant...please help us save our mom!!!"

In a video posted by CBS News, an emotional Hayhurst says she was touched by the plea and felt compelled to help. 

"I just hope that if I ever needed a kidney that someone would do it for me, that someone would be willing and it really just overwhelmed me."

After a series of tests, Hayhurst was confirmed to be a match.

In December she broke the good news to Knight when the two women met for the first time. 

