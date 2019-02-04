WATCH | Woman finally gets kidney donor after eight years

The poster read "Our mom needs a kidney!!! My name is Vonchelle Knight, I need a "O+/-" Please call Piedmont transplant...please help us save our mom!!!"

In a video posted by CBS News, an emotional Hayhurst says she was touched by the plea and felt compelled to help.

"I just hope that if I ever needed a kidney that someone would do it for me, that someone would be willing and it really just overwhelmed me."

After a series of tests, Hayhurst was confirmed to be a match.

In December she broke the good news to Knight when the two women met for the first time.