World

Death toll in Brazil dam disaster rises to 134

05 February 2019 - 11:10 By AFP

The toll from a dam collapse at a mine in southeast Brazil has risen to 134 deaths after more than a week of searches, with 199 missing, authorities said Monday.

The count showed the gradual recovery operation of bodies more than a week after the January 25 disaster at the dam, owned by Brazilian mining giant Vale, near the town of Brumadinho.

Those listed as missing are presumed dead, but not yet located under the layers of muddy mining waste released when the tailings dam broke apart. Almost all the victims were workers at the mine.

A fire services spokesman said it was possible that not all the bodies would be located and recovered.

Nearly 24,000 ordered to evacuate after Brazil dam burst, 250 missing

Firefighters on Sunday called for the evacuation of about 24,000 people from the Brazilian town hit by a deadly mudslide from a ruptured mining dam ...
News
8 days ago

Nine bodies found after Brazil mining dam burst, count seen climbing

Brazilian rescue workers on Saturday searched for roughly 300 missing people after a tailings dam burst at an iron ore mine owned by Vale SA , amid ...
News
9 days ago

"After a while, because of the decomposition of the bodies, it becomes impossible to recover the remains. But until that moment comes, even if we have to stay four, five or six months, the fire offices will work without stopping," he said.

The disaster occurred three years after a similar dam collapse tragedy at another mine in the same region which was part-owned by Vale.

That 2015 incident, close to the town of Mariana, had a lower death toll of 19, but was considered Brazil's worst environmental disaster because the mining waste released ravaged whole ecosystems along hundreds of miles (kilometers) of waterways.

President Jair Bolsonaro, in a statement read to Congress as he recovered in hospital from abdominal surgery, said excessive regulation of Brazil's mining industry was partly to blame for the Brumadinho dam collapse.

"The government has dozens of overlapping monitoring structures which stop people producing but didn't prevent the Brumadinho tragedy," he said.

"It's not with bigger government that we are going to solve these problems, but with more efficient government," he said. 

Most read

  1. Cyclist robbed and stabbed on Table Mountain trail South Africa
  2. UCT 'deeply concerned' as campus assailant threatens vice-chancellor South Africa
  3. Student protests at UKZN & Wits gain momentum South Africa
  4. Man fends off, kills mountain lion while jogging in Colorado World
  5. Estimated R165m Powerball jackpot up for grabs News

Latest Videos

Pastor Bushiri appeared in court on charges of fraud and money laundering
Here is what the EFF manifesto is promising South Africans
X