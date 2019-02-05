World

'Violence' in God's name cannot be justified, pope says in UAE

05 February 2019 - 09:19 By AFP
Pope Francis arrives to hold a mass at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 5, 2019.
Pope Francis arrives to hold a mass at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 5, 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis on Monday rejected "hatred and violence" in the name of God, on the first visit by the head of the Catholic church to the Muslim-majority Arabian Peninsula.

The pontiff, who met with the world's top Sunni Muslim cleric in Abu Dhabi, said "every form of violence must be condemned without hesitation... No violence can be justified in the name of religion".

The pope arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday night for a three-day visit, during which he will lead a historical open-air mass for some 135,000 Catholics. 

