US authorities probe California plane crash that killed 5

US authorities on Monday sought to determine what caused a small plane to plummet shortly after take off, break apart and destroy a house in Yorba Linda, California, killing five people including the pilot.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) gathered wreckage from Sunday's crash, which left pieces of the aircraft spread across a four-block area, as questions surrounded the pilot of the aircraft.

The pilot was Antonio Pastini, 75, a resident of Gardnerville, Nevada, who was a retired Chicago police officer, Orange County Sheriff's Department Lieutenant Cory Martino said at a news conference.

But Chicago Police Department spokeswoman Carrie Costanzo later said by phone her agency had no record of Pastini having been an officer with the department.

Representatives for the Orange County Sheriff's Department could not be reached for comment late on Monday.