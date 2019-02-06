World

US supports 'dictators, butchers and extremists' in Middle East, says Iran

06 February 2019 - 08:26 By Reuters
Image: REUTERS/Grigory Dukor/File Photo/File Photo

The United States supports "dictators, butchers and extremists" in the Middle East, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a Twitter post Wednesday in a response to US President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech.

Tensions have ramped up between Iran and the United States since Trump pulled out of a multilateral nuclear deal last May and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

"US hostility has led it to support dictators, butchers & extremists, who've only brought ruin to our region," Zarif wrote in the Twitter post.  

