Trump back to combative self after appeal for compromise

Asked by reporters about the Democrat-led intelligence committee in the House of Representatives expanding a probe into his Russia connections, Trump reverted to his habit of name calling.

He labelled Adam Schiff, the chairman of the committee, "a political hack who's trying to build a name for himself."

Schiff has been a frequent target of Trump, who has referred to him on Twitter as "Schitt" and "Little Adam Schitt."

'Right to know'

Trump was infuriated by Schiff's decision to boost an already sensitive look by the committee at Trump's dealings with Russia.

Schiff said that the committee wanted to know whether "any foreign actor has sought to compromise or holds leverage, financial or otherwise, over Donald Trump, his family, his business, or his associates."

"The American people have a right to know," Schiff said.

Trump said he is being victimized.

"There would be no reason to do that. No other politician has to go through that. It's called presidential harassment and it's unfortunate," he told reporters at the White House. "It really does hurt our country."

The intelligence committee's investigation will run parallel to a major existing probe run by special prosecutor Robert Mueller into explosive allegations that Russian agents colluded with Trump in his 2016 election campaign.