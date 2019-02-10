'Hitler' paintings fail to sell at Nuremberg auction

Five paintings attributed to Adolf Hitler failed to find buyers at an auction on Saturday held amid anger at the sale of Nazi memorabilia.

High starting prices of between 19,000 and 45,000 euros ($21,000 and $50,000) and lingering suspicions about the authenticity of the artworks were thought to have scared off potential buyers.

The Weidler auction house did not comment on the reasons for the failure but said the paintings could yet be sold at a later date.

Nuremberg's mayor Ulrich Maly had earlier condemned the sale as being "in bad taste".

Among the items that failed to sell were a mountain lake view and a painting of a wicker armchair with a swastika symbol presumed to have belonged to the late Nazi dictator.

The Weidler auction house held the "special sale" in Nuremberg, the city in which Nazi war criminals were tried in 1945.