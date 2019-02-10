Murder of Indian politician sets stage for election bloodshed

Several thousand activists paraded through a West Bengal town Sunday with the body of a politician whose killing opened a campaign of violence ahead of India's general election.

Satyajit Biswas, a lawmaker from the eastern state's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), was shot dead at point blank range by unidentified gunmen as he attended a ceremony for a Hindu goddess late Saturday.

His party blamed the arch rival Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but its leaders denied any involvement.

"We suspect a political link to the killing," said West Bengal deputy police chief Anuj Sharma. He added that two people had been arrested but would not say if they were from a party.