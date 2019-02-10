US-backed Syria force announces final push against Islamic State

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said on Saturday it had begun the "final battle" to oust the Islamic State group from the last scrap of territory it holds in eastern Syria.

IS overran large parts of the country and neighbouring Iraq in 2014, declaring a "caliphate" there, but various military offensives have reduced it to a fragment.

Backed by air strikes of the US-led coalition against IS, the Kurdish-Arab alliance has in recent months cornered the jihadists in a final pocket of territory in Syria's eastern province of Deir Ezzor.

After a pause of more than a week to allow civilians to flee, the SDF said on Saturday it had resumed the fight to seize the last four-square-kilometre patch from the jihadists.

"The SDF have launched the final battle to crush IS... in the village of Baghouz," the SDF said in a statement.

"After 10 days of evacuating more than 20,000 civilians... the battle was launched tonight" to wipe out the last remnants of the organisation, it said.