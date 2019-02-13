French 'yellow vest' boxer on trial for assaulting police

Six people were arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of having used a forklift truck to ram open the doors leading to the office of government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux, on the same day as Dettinger's attack on the police.

The Paris prosecutor's office said a father and son were among those held over the onslaught, which led to Griveaux being hurriedly evacuated from the building.

Since the start of the protests, 1,796 people have been sentenced in court, notably for destruction of public property and violence against police.

Another 1,422 are still awaiting trial, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told parliament on Tuesday.

Dettinger, nicknamed "The Gypsy From Massy" during his days in the ring in reference to the town south of Paris where he grew up, turned himself in two days after the incident and has been in custody ever since.

In a video posted a day later on YouTube, he described himself as an "ordinary citizen" acting out of anger with what he called the repressive tactics of the police, who have been criticised for their liberal use of teargas, rubber bullets and stun grenades.

"I was tear-gassed, with my friend and my wife, and at a certain point the anger just rose up inside me," he said.

At his first court appearance on January 9 the married father-of-three apologised for his outburst.