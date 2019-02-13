Journalist Maria Ressa, fierce critic of Philippine president, arrested for cyber libel

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, who has repeatedly clashed with President Rodrigo Duterte, was arrested in her Manila office on Wednesday, in what rights advocates called an act of "persecution".

Her detention on a charge of "cyber libel" is a dramatic escalation in the legal pressure bearing down on Ressa and her website Rappler, which was already facing tax evasion charges that could shut it down.

"She's been arrested and she's been read her rights," Rappler co-founder Beth Frondoso told AFP. "Fingers crossed - we'll try to post bail tonight."

Ressa, who was named a Time Magazine "Person of the Year" in 2018 for her journalistic work, left the Rappler offices with agents from the National Bureau of Investigation and surrounded by cameras.