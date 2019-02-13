WATCH | Dagga smokers come across a tiger in an abandoned home

A tiger found in an abandoned house in Houston, Texas, has been moved to its new home.

The big cat will live out its days at the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch which already has two tigers among its 800 resident animals.

Click2Houston reports that authorities are investigating who owned the property and the tiger.

Houston police say a group of people went into the abandoned home to smoke dagga. They were stunned to find the caged tiger inside.

Officials told the local television station KHOU-TV that the tiger was well fed, but its cage was secured by just a nylon strap and a screwdriver. Officials say it could have easily opened and the tiger could have gone on a "rampage".

KHOU-TV says in Texas it is legal to own a tiger if the owner has a wild-game permit. However, it's illegal to have a tiger in Houston and the owner, if ever found, could face a hefty fine.