I did it for my daughter, says woman arrested for headscarf protest in Iran

Azam Jangravi's heart was pounding when she climbed atop an electricity transformer box on Tehran's busy Revolution Street a year ago. She raised her headscarf in the air and waved it above her head.

A crowd formed. People shouted at her to come down. She knew all along she was going to be arrested. But she did it anyway, she says, to change the country for her eight-year-old daughter.

"I was telling myself: 'Viana should not grow up in the same conditions in this country that you grew up in'," Jangavi recalled this week in an interview in an apartment in an undisclosed location outside Iran, where she now awaits news on an application for asylum.

"I kept telling myself: 'You can do this, you can do this'," she said. "I was feeling a very special kind of power. It was as if I was not the secondary gender anymore."

After her protest she was arrested, fired from her job at a research institute and sentenced to three years in prison for promoting indecency and wilfully breaking Islamic law.

The court threatened to take her daughter away, but she managed to escape Iran - with Viana - before her jail term began: "I found a human smuggler with a lot of difficulty. It all happened very quickly, I left my life, my house, my car behind," she said.

As she spoke, Viana sketched pictures. They showed her mother waving the white hijab in the air.