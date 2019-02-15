Islamic State teen's wish to return stirs UK debate over jihadi brides

A pregnant London schoolgirl's wish to return home after joining the Islamic State group in Syria splintered Britain on Friday as reports emerged of more UK women fleeing the war zone.

Shamima Begum's fate has prompted soul searching in Britain since she and two friends created international headlines by running away to join the terror network in 2015.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid told The Times newspaper that people like Begum "were full of hate for our country".

"My message is clear - if you have supported terrorist organisations abroad I will not hesitate to prevent your return," he said.

But former MI6 foreign intelligence service chief Richard Barrett argued on Begum's behalf in an opinion piece for the left-leaning Guardian paper.

"Like it or not, these individuals were products of our society, and it would make sense to take a good, hard look at why they turned their backs on it in such dramatic fashion," Barrett wrote.