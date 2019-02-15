Lost in China: Thai woman with dementia returns after 640km detour

A 59-year-old Thai woman with dementia who left home eight months ago to see her son nearby, only to apparently walk 640km into China, arrived back in the kingdom Friday.

Kaeomanee Arjaw, who is from the ethnic Akha hill tribe, was reported missing on June 12 from her house in the Thai province of Chiang Rai, part of the mountainous "Golden Triangle" zone which borders Laos and Myanmar.

She was found in the southern Chinese city of Kunming in late January carrying a Thai identity card, helping officials swiftly contact the local consulate.

China borders both Laos and Myanmar and it was not immediately clear which route she took across the remote frontiers or how long her journey took.

"She told officials she went there by foot, she kept walking, asking for food from stalls along the way," Col Aekkorn Butsabarbodin, of Chiang Rai immigration police told AFP.