WATCH | Runner recounts killing mountain lion in 'fight for survival'

A Colorado trail runner who survived a mountain lion attack by suffocating the animal said on Thursday that the encounter that has made him the stuff of legend was "a fight for survival."

"One of the thoughts that I was having was: 'Well this would be a pretty crappy way to die'," Travis Kauffman told reporters in his first public comments about the February 4 attack.

"It very much turned into just a full-on fight for survival," added the 31-year-old who had to have more than two dozen stitches to close wounds on his cheeks and nose.

Kauffman said he had gone out for a run when he was ambushed by the 80-pound (36-kilogram) cat.

"I heard some pine needles rustling behind me and I stopped and turned," he recalled.

Kauffman, who is of slight build, said he felt his heart sink as he processed the situation and raised his hands and began screaming to try and scare the animal as it rushed toward him.