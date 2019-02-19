World

The biggest supermoon of the year is set to light up the skies

19 February 2019 - 12:22 By Odwa Mjo
February's supermoon is the biggest and brightest for the year.
Image: Reuters/Paul Hanna

February's full moon, also known as the super snow moon, is expected to reach its peak on Tuesday at 5:34pm South African Standard Time.

In the northern hemisphere the February moon is known as the snow moon or the bone moon, since it occurs in the winter.

According to CNN, the supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with the moon's perigee (the closest that the moon is to the earth in its elliptic orbit) which makes the moon seem slightly larger in size and brighter than usual.

Moonrise will be the best time to get a good view and photographs of the supermoon.

This will be the biggest and brightest supermoon of the year, so make sure you take in the moment.

