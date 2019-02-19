Victims of Church sex abuse go global with fight for justice

He said a priest raped him continually when he was aged 14 to 20. After years of therapy, in 2009 he contacted the priest who abused him and attempted to reach closure.

Only after a five-year struggle did senior Church figures "understand the gravity of the acts of their colleague and accept moral responsibility on behalf of the institution," he said.

As he battled for justice, he also learned that the priest had been identified as a possible paedophile even before he was ordained and had been sent to France several times for "treatment".

In 2010, Jacques founded SAPEC, a victims group in French-speaking Switzerland, which led to the creation of a commission to investigate abuse and oversee compensation.

'No apology'

In Poland, ECA co-founder Marek Lisinski, 50, said he had long dreamed of a new international organisation "to show Polish victims that they are not on their own."

He said he was "assaulted for 10 months by a vicar" at age 13 and his search for justice led to a prosecution.

"I was forced to become an adult at age 13," he said angrily.

Over several years he fought dependencies on alcohol and anti-depressants, made three suicide attempts and went through a divorce.

Finally, after nine years of legal proceedings, the vicar was suspended -- but just for three years.

"In 2018, the court ordered him to apologise to me, but did not award damages," he said. "I have never had the apology."

Lisinsky added: "The Church has ignored victims, moves the perpetrators around (from one parish to another) and refuses to meet with us despite the instructions from the pope. Officially it has apologised... but as an institution it has never accepted its responsibility."

In 2013, Lisinsky created the Don't Be Afraid Foundation, which gathered testimony from 700 victims.