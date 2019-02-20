World

WATCH | Sneaky python caught hiding under a bakkie

20 February 2019 - 14:57 By TimesLIVE

Picture this: you're on your way to work, just as you get into your car you spot a slithering snake dangling under your vehicle. What do you do?

Some would completely freak out and run for the hills but others, like the driver of the vehicle, called a snake handler.

In the video footage the handler is seen trying to yank out the 3.66m long serpent hiding in the wheel chassis. 

Community members of the Chonburi town in Thailand watch on with complete astonishment as the handler places the reptile in a bag.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Python coils around bushbuck on Mpumalanga golf course

A python coiled around a bushbuck has been spotted on the Leopard Creek Country Club golf course in Malelane, Mpumalanga.
News
2 hours ago

WATCH | Enormous python caught after terrifying farm workers

Workers clearing plants on a farm in Thailand got a fright when an enormous python slithered out from the undergrowth.
News
28 days ago

WATCH | Escaped zoo python caught in laundry room, after eating family's animals

Sawa, a 4.6m python, sparked panic when it broke out of its enclosure at the Albay Park and Wildlife centre in Albay province in the Philippines.
News
1 month ago

