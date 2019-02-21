World

Licence plates with emojis are about to become a thing

21 February 2019 - 06:01 By Odwa Mjo
Number plates with emojis will be made available for drivers in Queensland, Australia
Image: via Facebook/ @PPQ Personalised Plates Queensland

Drivers in Queensland, Australia, will soon be able to have personalised emojis on their license plates.

According to the Brisbane Times, only five emojis will be available for drivers to use, including the "laugh out loud", "wink", "sunglasses" , "heart'" and "smile". They will be available from March 1. 

It will cost drivers AUS$500 (R5,058) to insert emojis on their license plate. The plates will also need to have two numbers and three letters.

