WATCH | White woman claims she killed Tupac in racist, homophobic rant

John Andrew Taylor, who filmed a woman hurling racist, homophobic abuse at him in Scottsdale, Arizona, in the US, on Sunday, says he was shocked at how blatant she was.

Taylor told the Phoenix New Times, “I have never in my life had someone had the gumption and the audacity to come out and say something like this. Not directly to my face, at least.”

In the video, the woman is seen saying, “You motherf**ker. Go for it you f**king n*gger piece of shit.”

The woman proclaims, “Tupac is dead. I killed him. I put a bullet through the f**ker’s head,” referring to the 1996 murder of the American rapper.

“Did you?” Taylor asks.

“I sure did. He is a dead f**king n*gger. He is an ugly f**king homosexual rapist f**king n*gger. Just like you, f**ker,” the woman responds.

Taylor told the Phoenix New Times that as the woman ranted, he thought of something his mother used to say, “Never look like what you’re going through”.

“What she meant by that is, if you’re going through trials and tribulations on the outside, if you’re hurting, put a smile on,” he said. “You can make it through anything. Even if it is killing you on the inside, don’t let it show.”

That explains his smile in the video, Taylor said.

Warning: this video contains offensive language.