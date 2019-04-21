World

Millions of dollars in cash seized at Bashir's home: Sudan army ruler

21 April 2019 - 20:44 By afp.com
Ousted Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir delivering a speech inside parliament in Khartoum, Sudan, on April 1 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

Sudan's army ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said Sunday that more than 113 million dollars worth of cash in three currencies has been seized from ousted leader Omar al-Bashir's residence.

He said a team of police, army and security agents found seven million euros ($7.8 million), $350,000 and five billion Sudanese pounds ($105 million) during a search at Bashir's home.

Sudan's new acting prosecutor general Al-Waleed Sayyed Ahmed meanwhile asked authorities to register all private properties belonging to officials of the previous regime, the official SUNA news agency reported.

He also asked them to stop processing requests for the transfer of ownership of properties that belonged to former regime officials and members of their families. - AFP

Bring 'criminal Bashir' to justice, say Darfur victims

Hawwa Yousef is still haunted by memories of the day when mounted gunmen swept through her village in Sudan's Darfur region in 2004, killing scores ...
News
2 days ago

Omar al-Bashir moved to Khartoum's Kobar prison, say family sources

Sudan's deposed president Omar al-Bashir was moved to Kobar prison in the capital Khartoum late on Tuesday, two family sources said.
News
5 days ago

Sudan's disparate opposition comes together post Bashir

After decades of intense divisions, Sudan's political opposition united recently to form a powerful three-pronged bloc that became part of the ...
News
6 days ago

