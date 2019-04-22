Sri Lanka attacks likely the work of Islamic State or al-Qaeda

Coordinated Easter Sunday bombings at churches and hotels in Sri Lanka bore the hallmarks of militant groups Islamic State or al-Qaeda, security experts said on Monday, citing the level of sophistication of the attacks.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosions, many of them suicide bombings, which killed 290 people and wounded 500 others - the deadliest attack in the island nation since the end of a civil war in 2009.

Experts said the targeting of churches and hotels where foreign tourists stay in Sri Lanka, which endured several suicide bombings targeting government officials and installations during the civil war, was a "new and worrying development" in the predominantly Buddhist country.

"These synchronised attacks are out of the ordinary for Sri Lanka. Compared with similar attacks in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, it has the DNA of attacks carried out by Islamic State and al-Qaeda," said Alto Labetubun, an anti-terrorism expert who has researched the two groups for a decade.