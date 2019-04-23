Britain's Obama moment? What Harry and Meghan's baby says about race

Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle, an American actress of African-American heritage, was a historic moment for Britain's royal family. Some say the imminent birth of their baby is, if anything, even more significant.

Due in the coming weeks, the baby will be seventh-in-line to the throne and, it is believed, the first person of mixed race in such a senior position in the history of British royalty.

"I think this baby is going to be hugely important historically because it's going to break new ground," said royal biographer Claudia Joseph. "Whether it's a girl or a boy, it will be the first Afro-American baby to be born into the royal family."

With a black mother and white father, Meghan's ethnicity has never been far away from discussions about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth's grandson - scrutiny that has often been unwelcome.

In late 2016 when he first announced they were dating, Harry issued a rare rebuke to the press, condemning the racial undertones of articles. One commentator had written how Meghan would bring "rich and exotic DNA" to the Windsors.

Michelle Ebanks, head of the company that publishes Essence, a US magazine for African-American women, sees the positive. "Every time we can break a barrier and be, as black people, somewhere were we’re not expected to be that is to be celebrated.

"Because we should not be in a box. Not in a box, not outside a box - there is no box! So, to be royalty should be normal," Ebanks said.