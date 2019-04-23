Sri Lanka death toll rises to over 320 as the blame game begins
Hundreds of people were killed and hundreds more injured after several bombs exploded across the city of Colombo on Easter Sunday.
The bombs went off in three churches and four hotels in the capital city killing and injuring hundreds of Sri Lankans and dozens of foreign nationals, Al Jazeera reported.
Fatalities
The death toll currently sits at 321 people with about 110 people killed at St Sebastian Church in Negombo. About 500 people were injured overall and 40 arrests have been made so far, the Guardian reported.
Day of mourning
The country declared Tuesday, April 23, as a day of mourning. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe tweeted urging the country to remain united. A mass funeral has taken place in St Sebastian Church on Tuesday.
World leaders
British Prime Minister Theresa May, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pope Francis are some of the many world leaders who have reacted to the mass bombing.
US president Donald Trump tweeted that the US stands "ready to help' as he expressed his condolences.
Spoke to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka this morning to inform him that the United States stands by him and his country in the fight against terrorism. Also expressed condolences on behalf of myself and the People of the United States!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2019
Blame game
CNN reported that the government spokesperson Rajitha Senaratne on Monday said there were multiple internal and external security warnings that were not attended to.
While energy minister Harsha de Silva said the prime minister was not made aware of the security warnings.
A link to Christchurch shooting?
The country's minister of state for defence told parliament on Tuesday that the Easter weekend attacks were a response to the mosque attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand, last month.
The Guardian reported that the Wijewardene said investigations show that the bombing was in retaliation for the Christchurch shooting where 50 people were killed in a mosque in New Zealand.