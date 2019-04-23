Sri Lanka death toll rises to over 320 as the blame game begins

Hundreds of people were killed and hundreds more injured after several bombs exploded across the city of Colombo on Easter Sunday.

The bombs went off in three churches and four hotels in the capital city killing and injuring hundreds of Sri Lankans and dozens of foreign nationals, Al Jazeera reported.

Fatalities

The death toll currently sits at 321 people with about 110 people killed at St Sebastian Church in Negombo. About 500 people were injured overall and 40 arrests have been made so far, the Guardian reported.