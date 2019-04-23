World

Sri Lanka death toll rises to over 320 as the blame game begins

23 April 2019 - 13:41 By Odwa Mjo
A victim's shoe is seen in front of the St Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church, after an explosion in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on April 21 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte.

Hundreds of people were killed and hundreds more injured after several bombs exploded across the city of Colombo on Easter Sunday.

The bombs went off in three churches and four hotels in the capital city killing and injuring hundreds of Sri Lankans and dozens of foreign nationals, Al Jazeera reported.  

Fatalities 

The death toll currently sits at 321 people with about 110 people killed at St Sebastian Church in Negombo. About 500 people were injured overall and 40 arrests have been made so far, the Guardian reported.

Day of mourning

The country declared Tuesday, April 23, as a day of mourning. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe tweeted urging the country to remain united. A mass funeral has taken place in St Sebastian Church on Tuesday.  

World leaders

British Prime Minister Theresa May, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pope Francis are some of the many world leaders who have reacted to the mass bombing.

US president Donald Trump tweeted that the US stands "ready to help' as he expressed his condolences.

Blame game

CNN reported that the government spokesperson Rajitha Senaratne on Monday said there were multiple internal and external security warnings that were not attended to.

While energy minister Harsha de Silva said the prime minister was not made aware of the security warnings.

A link to Christchurch shooting?  

The country's minister of state for defence told parliament on Tuesday that the Easter weekend attacks were a response to the mosque attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand, last month.   

The Guardian reported that the Wijewardene said investigations show that the bombing was in retaliation for the Christchurch shooting where 50 people were killed in a mosque in New Zealand.

