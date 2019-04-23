World

US making a mistake politicising oil - Iran oil minister

23 April 2019 - 14:40 By Reuters
Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh arrives for a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, November 30, 2016.
Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh arrives for a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, November 30, 2016.
Image: REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

The United States has made a bad mistake by politicising oil and using it as a weapon, Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said in a parliamentary session on Tuesday, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

The United States will not achieve its dream of cutting Iran oil exports to zero, he said.

Oil prices on Tuesday hit their highest level since November after Washington announced all waivers on imports of sanctions-hit Iranian oil would end next week, pressuring importers to stop buying from Tehran and further tightening global supply. 

$5t fuel exploration plans 'incompatible' with climate goals

Plans by oil and gas majors to spend $4.9 trillion on fuel exploration are "poles apart" from the goal of the Paris climate deal to limit the global ...
Business
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. White woman's first vote is for EFF News
  2. Another EFF MP accuses Julius Malema of abusing party funds News
  3. Julius Malema joins exclusive country-club set News
  4. Maria Ramos to unbundle Eskom? South Africa
  5. Tito Mboweni's Eskom SOS to Maria Ramos News

Latest Videos

Raging elephant breaks chains and terrorises locals
Bomb explodes as Sri Lankan police try defuse device
X