Heartbreak as parents lose both children to rare disease in less than a month

Mirror UK and Magazine features have reported that a young couple from Wembley, England, have spoken out for the first time since being hit by two tragic losses of their sons.

Charlie, 29, and Sharon Carcaron, 23, lost their sons Noah and Charlie junior less than a month apart. Both children died from a rare genetic disease called polymicrogyria.

The eldest of the two, Charlie junior, was born in 2015 and was diagnosed with the condition at three weeks old while Noah was diagnosed while Sharon was still pregnant with him. Noah died in June 2018, six hours after he was born, and his brother Charlie followed less than a month later and passed on in July 2018.

The couple, who is speaking out to raise awareness about the rare disease, said the death of their two sons has left them not knowing how to go about their lives again. Charlie said they are equally heartbroken about the deaths of their sons: "Noah broke our hearts into bits, and Charlie took away whatever was left."

The couple said they had taken Charlie to hospital after he had difficulty breathing and they were with him until the end. He said they called their family to let them know that they did not think that Charlie junior would live much longer.

"We knew deep down it was going to be his final time. We spent two days in the hospital holding him and playing music to him. I was holding him in those final moments. I told him it was OK to go, we didn't want him to suffer anymore and that he could go and be with Noah."

The couple said they are not sure as yet if they would have kids again in future, but have done tests to check who between them is the carrier of the genetic condition. The tests did not produce any conclusive results.

Charlie and Noah are raising funds through a GoFundMe page. Sharon said this is to see "if some good will come from this".