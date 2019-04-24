Hong Kong democracy leaders jailed over Umbrella Movement protests

Four prominent leaders of Hong Kong's democracy movement were jailed on Wednesday for their role in organising mass pro-democracy protests in 2014 that paralysed the city for months and infuriated Beijing.

The prison terms are the latest hammer blow to the city's beleaguered democracy movement, which has seen key figures jailed or banned from standing as legislators since their civil disobedience movement shook the city but failed to win any concessions.

Nine activists were all found guilty earlier in April of at least one charge in a prosecution that deployed rarely used colonial-era public nuisance laws over their participation in the Umbrella Movement protests, which called for free elections for the city's leader.

Their trial renewed alarm over shrinking freedoms under an assertive China, which has rejected demands by Hong Kongers for a greater say in how the financial hub is run.

Two key leaders of the mass protests - sociology professor Chan Kin-man, 60, and law professor Benny Tai, 54 - received the longest sentences of 16 months in jail, sparking tears in court and angry chants from hundreds of supporters gathered outside.

Two other leaders - activist Raphael Wong and politician Shiu Ka-chun - received eight-month sentences while the rest either had their jail terms suspended or received a community service order. One defendant, politician Tanya Chan, had her sentencing adjourned because she needs brain surgery.

The jail terms are the steepest yet for anyone involved in the 79-day protest which vividly illustrated the huge anger, particularly among Hong Kong's youth, over the city's leadership and direction.