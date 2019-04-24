World

Police catch Madrid skyscraper bomb hoax suspect

24 April 2019 - 14:54 By AFP
Spanish firefighters leave after inspecting a security threat at the Torre Espacio skyscraper at the Cuatro Torres (Four Towers) business park in Madrid on April 16, 2019. A skyscraper in Madrid that houses the British, Dutch, Australian and Canadian embassies was evacuated over a bomb threat, police said.
Image: GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

A man suspected of making hoax bomb threats, including to a Madrid skyscraper that houses several embassies, has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

The unidentified man, who was detained Tuesday in Madrid for causing public disorder, is believed to have called the Australian embassy, located on the 24th floor of the 57-storey Torre Espacio or Space Tower, on April 16 claiming there was a bomb inside, a police statement said.

The call prompted police to evacuate the 235-metre (770-feet) high building in northern Madrid which also houses the British, Dutch and Canadian embassies.

The man is also suspected of a hoax bomb threat made to the Ecuadoran embassy in Madrid on April 11.

He had been detained in the past for making a false bomb threat to a "German foundation" in the Spanish capital, according to police. 

