Self-styled US border patrol 'militia' unravels after leader's arrest

UCP members did not respond to requests for comment.

Carrying semi-automatic rifles and wearing black ski masks, UCP members claimed to have detained some 5,600 migrants in the past 60 days, most of them Central American families seeking asylum, before handing them over to the US Border Patrol.

UCP spokesperson Jim Benvie said on Saturday local Border Patrol gave the group operating guidelines, such as not to touch migrants, and to shoot only if they were shot at. "We wouldn't be there if they didn't want us there," Benvie said. "They just can’t publicly say that."

El Paso sector Border Patrol spokesperson Ramiro Cordero declined to comment beyond a statement released by US customs and border protection that the agency did not support US citizens taking law enforcement into their own hands.

Cordero said in a March interview with Diario de El Paso that UCP had helped Border Patrol by telling them what was going on in the area, but stressed they could not carry out any law enforcement role.

The UCP's numerous online videos show members stopping migrant groups, sometimes in the hundreds, herding them and telling them to sit and wait for Border Patrol agents to arrive.

The American Civil Liberties Union accused the group on Thursday of being a "fascist militia" with no authority to detain or arrest migrants. Other critics accused members of impersonating law enforcement with their military-style uniforms with eagle insignias.

"We try, with a verbal command, to stop them running, because we've seen women with babies in backpacks jump down that rock hill next to the railroad tracks," Benvie said. But he said the group tried to trap migrants who did run, suspecting them of being criminals.

"If we can do something to slow them down and locate and pin them, we'll pin them in a bush," he said. "Then we call Border Patrol and say, 'Hey, we've got a guy in a bush'."

New Mexico attorney general Hector Balderas said in a statement on Tuesday he is working with local leaders to ensure the safety of the community. "The rule of law is vital to securing our borders," he said.