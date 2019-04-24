World

Self-styled US border patrol 'militia' unravels after leader's arrest

24 April 2019 - 10:48 By Reuters
People in silhouette are seen in front of the US and Mexico border fence at Friendship Park in Tijuana, Mexico.
People in silhouette are seen in front of the US and Mexico border fence at Friendship Park in Tijuana, Mexico.
Image: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton

A group of armed Americans who have been stopping migrants illegally crossing the US-Mexico border abandoned their New Mexico camp on Tuesday, days after its leader was arrested and allies deserted them during a storm of criticism.

Still clad in their camouflage uniforms, the remaining handful of gunmen drove out of the Sunland Park, New Mexico, encampment after two months spent detaining thousands of illegal migrants.

The abrupt departure of the paramilitary group, the United Constitutional Patriots (UCP), followed allegations they had kidnapped migrants and an ultimatum by the Union Pacific Railroad for them to leave the area in 30 minutes after the company accused the group of trespassing.

UCP leader Larry Hopkins appeared in court in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on Monday to face firearms charges following his arrest by the FBI at the weekend.

"They were saying they're just tired of this BS and they're going back to their homes," Sunland Park police chief Javier Guerra said. "As of today, they won't be out there harassing anybody."

Hopping the wall into Trump's US, in under 2 minutes

President Donald Trump's orders to deploy thousands of National Guard troops to secure the US frontier with Mexico did not stop one determined ...
News
1 year ago

UCP members did not respond to requests for comment.

Carrying semi-automatic rifles and wearing black ski masks, UCP members claimed to have detained some 5,600 migrants in the past 60 days, most of them Central American families seeking asylum, before handing them over to the US Border Patrol.

UCP spokesperson Jim Benvie said on Saturday local Border Patrol gave the group operating guidelines, such as not to touch migrants, and to shoot only if they were shot at. "We wouldn't be there if they didn't want us there," Benvie said. "They just can’t publicly say that."

El Paso sector Border Patrol spokesperson Ramiro Cordero declined to comment beyond a statement released by US customs and border protection that the agency did not support US citizens taking law enforcement into their own hands.

Cordero said in a March interview with Diario de El Paso that UCP had helped Border Patrol by telling them what was going on in the area, but stressed they could not carry out any law enforcement role.

The UCP's numerous online videos show members stopping migrant groups, sometimes in the hundreds, herding them and telling them to sit and wait for Border Patrol agents to arrive.

The American Civil Liberties Union accused the group on Thursday of being a "fascist militia" with no authority to detain or arrest migrants. Other critics accused members of impersonating law enforcement with their military-style uniforms with eagle insignias.

"We try, with a verbal command, to stop them running, because we've seen women with babies in backpacks jump down that rock hill next to the railroad tracks," Benvie said. But he said the group tried to trap migrants who did run, suspecting them of being criminals.

"If we can do something to slow them down and locate and pin them, we'll pin them in a bush," he said. "Then we call Border Patrol and say, 'Hey, we've got a guy in a bush'."

New Mexico attorney general Hector Balderas said in a statement on Tuesday he is working with local leaders to ensure the safety of the community. "The rule of law is vital to securing our borders," he said.

WATCH | Trevor Noah weighs in on 'Mexicans are stealing' the US border claims

Trevor Noah pokes fun at how Donald Trump would have reacted to the news.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

New Mexico governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, said on Friday the UCP's activities had to stop and ordered an investigation of the group.

The FBI moved in on Saturday to arrest Hopkins on 18-month-old weapons charges.

Hopkins, also known as Johnny Horton, appears in YouTube videos as a country singer and previously served two prison terms for violating gun laws. He has a history of falsely claiming to be a government agent, court and police documents show.

The FBI affidavit against him stated that a witness said in 2017 his group was training to assassinate financier George Soros, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama.

Former supporters began to desert the UCP after the charges. 

In March, Gavin Clarkson, a Republican candidate for a New Mexico US Senate seat, appeared in a 30-minute video with UCP members praising their work on the border. On Saturday he lashed out at them. "Masked militiamen are the antithesis of what a free republic looks like. I absolutely condemn their lawless activities," Clarkson said on Twitter.

MORE

US judge blocks Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' asylum policy

A federal judge on Monday said the Department of Homeland Security had overstepped its authority.
News
2 weeks ago

Trump's border wall money may come at expense of schools for military kids

The U.S. Department of Defense is proposing to pay for President Donald Trump's much-debated border wall by shifting funds away from projects that ...
News
1 month ago

Marines commandant protests US border deployments, wall

America's top marine warned that deployments to the US-Mexico border and President Donald Trump's plan for a wall pose an "unacceptable risk" to the ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. White woman's first vote is for EFF News
  2. Two dozen dead, dozens injured as Durban flooding death toll rises South Africa
  3. Another EFF MP accuses Julius Malema of abusing party funds News
  4. Man pulled from Amanzimtoti home just before it collapsed after floods South Africa
  5. Torrential rain kills at least five in Durban, forces evacuations in E.Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

'A whole house, it's gone!' Devastating floods sweep through Durban
Drunk on duty at Port Elizabeth's Livingstone hospital
X