US white supremacist John William King,who lynched black man to be executed

An avowed white supremacist convicted of a notorious racist murder -- chaining a black man to the back of a pickup truck and dragging him to his death -- is to be executed on Wednesday in the US state of Texas.

John William King, 44, one of three men convicted of the brutal June 1998 killing of James Byrd Jr., filed a last-minute request to halt his execution with the Supreme Court.

Unless the nation's highest court grants his plea for a stay of execution, King is to be put to death by lethal injection at 6:00 pm Central Time (2300 GMT) at the Texas State Penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas.

King was one of three white men convicted of carrying out one of the most gruesome racist murders in recent US history.

Lawrence Brewer was executed in 2011 while Shawn Berry -- who cooperated with investigators -- was given life in prison.

Berry testified during his trial that he and the two others were out drinking beer and cruising in a 1982 Ford pickup truck when they picked up Byrd, who was hitchhiking, and drove him to a remote country road.

The men severely beat the 49-year-old Byrd before chaining him by his ankles to the back of the truck.

Byrd was alive for some two miles (3.2 kilometers) while being dragged along the road, a pathologist testified during King's trial.

He was decapitated when his body hit a concrete drain pipe, the pathologist said.

Byrd's dismembered body was found outside a black church in the small town of Jasper, Texas, near the Texas-Louisiana border.

The killing horrified the US public and kindled memories of the era of racist lynchings of African-Americans in the South.

Ten years after King's conviction, president Barack Obama signed a law aimed at preventing hate crimes which was named after Byrd and Matthew Shepard, a young gay man murdered the same year.