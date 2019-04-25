Gloves off as Biden eyes Trump knockout in 2020

"I don't see Joe Biden as a threat."

It was with these words that Donald Trump earlier this month summarily dismissed the challenge posed by the former vice president, who on Thursday announced his long-expected decision to run for the Democratic nomination in 2020.

But could the bravado belie how much the president in fact fears the prospect of going toe-to-toe with his fellow septuagenarian, who leads him handily in early polls and threatens to poach his base?

Make no mistake: in the months to come, sparks will fly as the New York business tycoon who won the 2016 election without any political or diplomatic experience trades blows with the old Beltway hand and lion of the Democratic party, who first entered the US Senate in 1973.

If at first glance there is plenty that separates the two men, they also share much in common.

Both style themselves as ardent defenders of the working classes, court voters in Middle America, and, in their own very different ways, are known for their plain-speaking.

"Because of his blue-collar strength in states Trump won in 2016, Biden is a real threat to Trump," said Larry Sabato, a political scientist at the University of Virginia.