US measles cases highest since 2000 as global anti-vax movement surges

The US recorded 695 cases of measles in 2019, the most of any year since the disease was declared eliminated at the turn of the century, officials said Wednesday, ahead of a campaign to reinforce the message that vaccines are safe.

The surge comes amid a growing global movement against inoculation, with an estimated 169 million children missing out on the vital first dose of the measles vaccine between 2010 and 2017, according to a UNICEF report.

The UN Children's Fund found the United States topping the list of high-income countries where children had not received their first round of immunization, at over 2.5 million.

It was followed by France and Britain, with over 600,000 and 500,000 unvaccinated infants respectively over the same period.

The new tally of American cases confirmed by US authorities surpassed the previous high of 667 reached in 2014.

Anti-vaxxers

Resurgence of the once-eradicated, highly-contagious disease is linked to the growing anti-vaccine movement in richer nations, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has identified as a major global health threat.