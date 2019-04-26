Blast injures two at steelworks in Wales: police

An explosion at the Tata steelworks in south Wales left two people slightly injured, police said Friday.

The authorities said numerous calls were received overnight reporting an "explosion" at the Port Talbot site.

"At this time we believe only two casualties with minor injuries," South Wales Police said on Twitter.

The blast appeared linked to a train transporting molten metal which caused several minor fires and some building damage.

"This incident is ongoing at the moment and emergency services are at the scene investigating," the statement said.

"No need for concerns re hazardous effects from the smoke from the fire," police added.

TataSteel UK tweeted a statement saying: "We can confirm there are no serious injuries and all employees have been accounted for.

"All fires are now under control."

Indian multinational Tata Steel is Britain's biggest steel maker and the Welsh sites at Port Talbot and Llanwern produce up to 3.5 million tonnes of laminated steel a year, notably for the car industry.