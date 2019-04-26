Dozens quarantined in California after measles exposure

Dozens of people at two California universities have been quarantined as US health officials battle to stop the spread of a nationwide measles outbreak, authorities said Thursday.

The Department of Public Health said hundreds of students and staff at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and California State University (Cal State) had been exposed to a measles carrier earlier this month.

Those who couldn't prove they had been inoculated had been quarantined, it said.

"A Health Officer Order mandates the exposed person to remain at their residence, to notify Public Health if they develop symptoms of measles, and to avoid contact with others until the end of their quarantine period or until they provide evidence of immunity," the Los Angeles health department said in a statement.