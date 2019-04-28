World

Notre Dame neighbours warned over lead contamination risk after fire

28 April 2019 - 08:52 By afp
The Notre Dame fire released particles of lead which had been present in the frame of the church.
The Notre Dame fire released particles of lead which had been present in the frame of the church.
Image: Chesnot/Getty Images

Neighbours of the fire-stricken Notre Dame Cathedral should use wet wipes to clean surfaces at home or the office where lead-laden dust from the blaze may have settled, Paris police advised on Saturday.

Tests have shown that the devastating April 15 fire released particles of the toxic metal which had been present in the frame of the church and its now-levelled spire, it said in a statement.

Investigators found lead in areas near the church, "very localised", and "notably on premises that may have been standing open at the time of the fire, and where dust had settled."

The threat was limited, the police noted, as lead poisoning usually builds up over years of exposure. There have been no reports of acute lead poisoning since the inferno that destroyed the roof of the 850-year-old landmark.

"With regard to homes or private premises, it is recommended that residents in the immediate vicinity of the Notre Dame proceed to clean their home or premises and their furniture and other items, using wet wipes to eliminate any dust," the statement said.

Public areas that may pose a lead exposure risk, such as the gardens around the cathedral, have been closed and will not be reopened until lead levels are back to normal, the police added.

Last week, French environmental campaigners Robin des Bois said about 300 tons of lead from the cathedral's roof and steeple had melted in the blaze, which officials said had reached 800 degrees Celsius at its peak.

"The cathedral has been reduced to the state of toxic waste," the association said in a statement, urging authorities to detoxify the tons of rubble, ash and wastewater produced in the disaster.

Airparif, which monitors air quality in Paris, said pollution levels did not exceed normal levels the day after the fire.

Nearly two weeks later, a police cordon is still keeping members of the public well away from the site.

MORE:

Billionaires face backlash for Notre Dame donations

The billionaires and companies that pledged millions towards rebuilding Notre Dame have received backlash for prioritising the historical cathedral.
News
4 days ago

There's hope for Notre-Dame: 7 landmarks rebuilt from ruins

From bombed cathedrals to historic opera houses that went up in flames, here are examples of landmark buildings that were destroyed and then rebuilt, ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Macron vows to rebuild a 'more beautiful' Notre-Dame in 5 years

President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to rebuild Notre-Dame "even more beautifully" within five years, as all of France's cathedrals prepared to ring ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. SA student bust with R9m cash at OR Tambo escapes jail time South Africa
  2. Boyfriend arrested after severed head found in Kempton Park fridge South Africa
  3. Lukau resurrection hoax: accused shares ID with two other people South Africa
  4. What will happen to the R9m in US dollars seized from SA student? South Africa
  5. Woman wakes up after 27 years in a coma: family World

Latest Videos

Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
X