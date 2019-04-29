World

13 wounded at Algeria water protest

29 April 2019 - 09:54 By AFP
Demonstrators shout slogans during anti government protests in Algiers, Algeria April 26, 2019.
Demonstrators shout slogans during anti government protests in Algiers, Algeria April 26, 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Thirteen people were wounded Sunday when shots were fired during a demonstration in eastern Algeria to demand better access to drinking water, a security source said.

The incident happened when an employee opened fire on dozens of protesters in front of the Youkous mineral water factory in the town of Hammamet, the source said.

The official APS news agency said 13 wounded people were taken to hospital in Hammamet before police intervened to take control of the situation.

Tensions have been high in the town since authorities granted the company the right to exploit and bottle the area's spring water.

The demonstrators set fire to tyres and a water sales truck in front of the plant, according to the security services.

State television broadcast images of part of the factory in flames, without providing further details.

The demonstrators had previously gone to the town hall to demand better drinking water and to seek the reversal of a decision to allow spring waters to be exploited.

Mass protests have rocked Algeria since February 22, pushing long-time ruler Abdelaziz Bouteflika to step down earlier this month.

Protesters have since kept up their rallies, calling for a complete overhaul of the country's political system. 

Leader of outlawed Algeria Islamist party dies in exile

The founder of an outlawed Algerian opposition party that pushed for the creation of an Islamic state died Wednesday in Qatar where he was living in ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Sars eyes Bosasa 'tax dodgers' South Africa
  2. SA student bust with R9m cash at OR Tambo escapes jail time South Africa
  3. WATCH | Woman fights back after man on motorbike mugs her South Africa
  4. Sars goes after ANC top brass in Bosasa scandal News
  5. Act on Ace Magashule graft claims: Thabo Mbeki to the ANC News

Latest Videos

Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
X