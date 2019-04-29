World

Rare antelopes killed to make expensive scarves

29 April 2019 - 08:10 By Odwa Mjo
High-end consumers and luxury-store owners pay up to $20,000 for antelope wool.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

The fleece of a rare antelope found in the Tibetan Plateau is being used to make expensive scarves.

Shahtoosh is an expensive, warm and soft wool that stems from the fleece of the Tibetan Chiru antelope found in Changtang, Tibet, National Geographic reported.

According to the magazine, four Tibetan antelopes are required to make one scarf, with customers willing to pay up to $20,000 for each scarf.

In order to obtain the wool, the antelope needs to be killed and then stripped off its soft woollen skin.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the high demand for the shahtoosh wool has wiped out about 90% of the rare antelope's population in the 20th century.

A luxury-store owner in Thailand received two years in jail and was fined $600 for illegally importing and selling the 'king of wools' in 2007, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature WWF.

